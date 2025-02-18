HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cong demands Vaishnaw's resignation over Delhi station stampede

Tue, 18 February 2025
14:26
The Indian Youth Congress workers held a protest on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the stampede incident at New Delhi railway station which claimed the lives of 18 passengers. 

The protest took place at the IYC office on Raisina Road in New Delhi. The protesters were carrying placards and demanding the minister to resign from his post. The stampede, which occurred on Saturday evening as a massive crowd rushed to board trains to Prayagraj, left 18 dead and 15 injured. PTI

