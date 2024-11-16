RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


UP: Newly-weds among 7 killed in road accident

November 16, 2024  11:05
Seven people, including a newly-wed couple, returning from Jharkhand died while two others were injured when a car hit a tempo from behind while overtaking another vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Saturday.

After being hit by the car, the tempo rammed into an electric pole around 2 am on Saturday near the fire station of Dhampur on the Dehradun-Nainital Highway, Superintendent of Police Abhishek said.

The tempo passengers were thrown on the ground by the impact of the accident, he said.

Six people of the same family travelling in the tempo were killed on the spot while its driver Ajab Singh died on the way to a hospital, the SP said. Two persons who were moving in the car have been injured, police said, adding the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.   -- PTI
