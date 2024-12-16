No delay: Uday Samant on cabinet portfolio distribution





He asserted that there was no delay. "There is no delay. You will get to know about the portfolios ministers have received within two days," Samant told reporters.





Speaking on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal's resentment for being denied a ministerial berth, Shiv Sena leader Samant said, "We are all family and such things keep happening in a family. Our leaders including Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis will figure a way out."





The Shiv Sena MLA said that the winter session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly was focused on the development of the Vidarbha region and the entire state.





"Today is the first day (of Maharashtra assembly winter session). The newly appointed ministers will be introduced in the assembly and bills will be tabled. The session is in Vidarbha (region) and it is meant for the development of the region and (the entire) Maharashtra," Samant said.





Earlier, as the cabinet expansion of the Maharashtra government concluded, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the government was planning to table 20 bills during the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly. The Maharashtra assembly session started on December 16 and is scheduled to end on December 21 in Nagpur.

After the Mahayuti leaders in Maharashtra took oath as ministers, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Monday assured that the allocation of cabinet portfolios will be distributed within two days.