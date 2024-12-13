RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


HC grants interim bail to actor Allu Arjun

December 13, 2024  18:05
The Telangana high court on Friday granted interim bail to actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested earlier in the day by Hyderabad police in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his movie Pushpa 2 last week. 

The HC order came shortly after the actor was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court.

Arjun was sent to the jail at Chanchalguda in Hyderabad following the remand, amid tight security arrangements. -- PTI
