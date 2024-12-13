HC grants interim bail to actor Allu Arjun

The Telangana high court on Friday granted interim bail to actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested earlier in the day by Hyderabad police in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his movie Pushpa 2 last week.





The HC order came shortly after the actor was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court.





Arjun was sent to the jail at Chanchalguda in Hyderabad following the remand, amid tight security arrangements. -- PTI

