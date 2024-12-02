RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex, Nifty settle higher on buying in blue chips

December 02, 2024  16:47
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday amid buying in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank along with a firm trend in the US markets. Recovering the early lost ground, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 445.29 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 80,248.08. 

During the day, it hit a high of 80,337.82 and a low of 79,308.95. The NSE Nifty surged 144.95 points or 0.60 per cent to 24,276.05. From the 30-share Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers. NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards. -- PTI
