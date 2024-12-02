RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Remembering Danto

December 02, 2024  13:10
Pic: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff.com
Mumbai journalism is the crucible of talent, throwing up talent every now and then that blazes a trail. 

Anthony D'Costa was one such who burst into the scene in the late 1980s, when editor Vinod Mehta raided the Indian Post newsroom wholesale. Among the handful who stayed back was Anthony D'Costa, known universally as Danto. 

At 23, Danto almost single-handedly brought out the Indian Post, working round the clock and even sleeping in the office on many days, his unstinting hard work and commitment to the job earning him a place in the deskies' hall of fame. 

When the Indian Post eventually died an unnatural death, Danto moved on to other newsrooms -- Mid-Day, Rediff/India Abroad, DNA and, finally, the ToI -- the qualities that earned him his journalistic spurs staying with him. Work remained his passion, and he remained a team man till the end. 

This was evident on Sunday at his funeral in Mumbai, where scores of journalists remembered a wonderful colleague who went too early. Danto was just 59, and succumbed to years of battle with various ailments. 

So how does one remember Danto? He was a loving husband, a doting father, a great friend, and a dedicated journalist for who the hours never mattered -- he was all this and more. 

At Rediff we remember him for all these qualities, yes, and also as a prankster who infused the workplace with his wry sense of humour. The many jokes he played on us still bring a chuckle to our faces as we recall a wonderful human being with who we spent many years. 

RIP, Danto.
