RBI unlikely to cut rates in upcoming MPC meeting

December 02, 2024  16:17
image
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep policy rates unchanged in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled from December 4 to December 6, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI). 

 The report highlighted that the headline inflation continues to remain at uncomfortable levels, making an immediate rate cut unlikely. It suggested that the RBI's monetary stance should remain neutral, prioritizing growth without altering its policy approach drastically. "We believe the stance should continue to be neutral, supporting growth (withdrawal of accommodation removed in last policy)," it said.
