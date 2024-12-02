RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


5000 cops, 3-tier security for farmers' protest

December 02, 2024  12:34
image
A 3-tier security plan has been put into effect and security forces have been deployed in parts of Noida-Delhi ahead of the farmers 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, said an official on Monday. 

 According to the Shivhari Meena, Addl. Commissioner Of Police Noida, "We are in constant talks with farmers regarding the 'Delhi Chalo' march. Yesterday also we spoke to them for 3 hours. We have also prepared a 3-tier security plan...around 5,000 Police personnel are conducting checking at various locations...we have also issued traffic advisory...around 1000 PSC personnel have also been deployed, there are arrangements of water cannons..." 

 The Police say they are constantly communicating with the farmers, and also seeing to the traffic management. 

A traffic advisory has also been issued so that security arrangements are maintained. Around 5,000 police officials and 1,000 PSC workers have been deployed, and water cannon, TGS squad, fire squad and others have been deployed for emergency and traffic management. Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has reached out to farmers, urging them to resolve their issues through dialogue. -- ANI
