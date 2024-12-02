5000 cops, 3-tier security for farmers' protest





According to the Shivhari Meena, Addl. Commissioner Of Police Noida, "We are in constant talks with farmers regarding the 'Delhi Chalo' march. Yesterday also we spoke to them for 3 hours. We have also prepared a 3-tier security plan...around 5,000 Police personnel are conducting checking at various locations...we have also issued traffic advisory...around 1000 PSC personnel have also been deployed, there are arrangements of water cannons..."





Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has reached out to farmers, urging them to resolve their issues through dialogue. -- ANI

