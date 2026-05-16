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Hamas commander behind Oct 7 attacks eliminated

Sat, 16 May 2026
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Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the Head of Hamas' military wing and one of the last senior commanders involved in the planning of the October 7 attacks in Israel, was eliminated in a precise airstrike in Gaza City on Friday, Israel said.

'Following the elimination of Mohammed Sinwar, Haddad assumed his role and worked to rebuild Hamas' capabilities and planned numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops,' Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a X post on Saturday.

Haddad was 'involved in the holding of many Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity' in Gaza and managed Hamas' hostage captivity system by 'surrounding himself with hostages in an attempt to prevent his elimination' during the war, the IDF said.

Haddad is one of the longest-serving commanders in Hamas, having joined the 'terrorist organisation' during its early establishment, and maintained close ties with Hamas leadership.

He played a central role in Hamas and held several senior positions, such as the commander of the Gaza City Brigade and commander of additional units, as per a statement from the Israeli Security Agency (ISA).

The killing of Haddad, who became the terror group's military chief in the Gaza Strip after the killing of commander Muhammad Sinwar in May 2025, joins the eliminations of numerous other senior Hamas military wing commanders in the Israeli offensive since the October 7, 2023, brutal attacks in Israel, in which over 1,000 people were killed.

At least seven Palestinians, including Haddad, were killed and dozens were injured in two Israeli air strikes on a residential building and a civilian vehicle in Gaza City on Friday.

In a joint statement, after the airstrikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said they targeted 'one of the architects' of the October 7 attacks.  -- ANI

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