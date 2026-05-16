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Rupee ends mixed against major global currencies

Sat, 16 May 2026
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The Indian rupee showed mixed movement against major global currencies during the week ending May 15, according to RBI data.

The rupee weakened against the US dollar, with the exchange rate moving from 95.20 to 95.93 per dollar, reflecting sustained demand for the American currency amid global uncertainty.

Against the British pound, the rupee also weakened sharply, ending at 128.09 compared to 129.38 earlier in the week. However, the domestic currency recovered against the euro and Japanese yen after mid-week volatility. The rupee closed at 111.63 per euro and 60.54 against 100 yen. Currency markets remained sensitive to global risk sentiment, crude oil prices and foreign fund flows.

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