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Sensex, Nifty End Week Lower Amid Market Volatility

Sat, 16 May 2026
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Indian equity markets ended the week on a weak note, with benchmark indices declining sharply on May 15 amid broad-based selling pressure.

BSE Sensex fell to 75,237.99 from 76,015.28 earlier in the week, while the Nifty closed at 23,643.50 after touching higher levels around May 13-14.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained volatile during the week, recording heavy outflows in the initial sessions before turning net buyers on May 15 with inflows of Rs.1,329 crore.

Market turnover also eased, with NSE turnover declining to Rs.35,052 crore and BSE turnover slipping to Rs.9,823 crore, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

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