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CBSE makes 3-language must in Class 9 from July 1

Sat, 16 May 2026
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The CBSE has made the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, compulsory for Class-9 students beginning July 1, according to a circular issued by the board.

The move is part of the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) alignment of its Scheme of Studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

According to the circular issued on May 15, students opting for a foreign language may do so only as the third language after studying two native Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language.

"With effect from July 1, 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages," the circular stated.

The CBSE said to keep the focus on learning and reduce any undue pressure on students, no board examination shall be conducted for R3 at the Class-10 level.

"All assessments for R3 shall be entirely school-based and internal. The performance of students in R3 will be duly reflected in the CBSE certificate. It is clarified that no student will be barred from appearing in the Class X Board Examinations due to R3. Sample question papers, rubrics for internal assessment will be shared by the Board shortly," it added.

The board also asked schools to update their R3 language offerings for Classes 6 to 9 on the OASIS portal by June 30.

Schools facing a shortage of qualified native Indian language teachers may use interim measures, such as inter-school resource sharing, virtual or hybrid teaching support, engagement of retired language teachers and qualified postgraduates, the circular said.

The CBSE further said relaxations would be provided to the Children With Special Needs (CwSN) in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, while foreign students returning to India may get case-by-case exemptions from the requirement of studying two native Indian languages.  -- PTI

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