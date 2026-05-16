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Ashes of Prateek Yadav immersed in Ganga in Haridwar

Sat, 16 May 2026
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The ashes of Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, were immersed in the Ganga at the Chaudhary Charan Singh VVIP Ghat in Haridwar on Saturday.

Prateek, who, unlike most members of the Yadav family, chose not to enter electoral politics, passed away at the age of 38 on Wednesday due to cardiac and lung-related complications, including pulmonary embolism.

Other than close family members, the ashes immersion was attended by Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MPs Aditya Yadav and Akshay Yadav, yoga guru Ramdev, and Prateek's brother-in-law Aman Bisht, among others, the deceased's father-in-law, Arvind Singh Bisht, told PTI.

"The last rites of Prateek were performed in Lucknow on Friday. Juna Akhara Acharya, Swami Avdheshanand Giri, among others, paid floral tributes to him," Arvind Bisht said.

Prateek, a fitness enthusiast who built a career around business ventures and fitness entrepreneurship, was declared dead at the civil hospital in Lucknow, his family said.

He is survived by his wife Aparna Yadav, a BJP leader and vice-chairperson of the UP State Women's Commission, and their two daughters, Prathama and Padmaja.

Among those present at his funeral were Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, senior party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and state minister Dinesh Singh.

Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife, Sadhna Gupta, and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav.  -- PTI

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