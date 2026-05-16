Chennithala says 'true Congressman' amid cabinet buzz

17:52

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said he has always remained an obedient Congressman, amid ongoing discussions over cabinet formation in Kerala.



He was speaking to reporters after meeting All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.



The meeting assumes significance as Chennithala had expressed dissatisfaction over not being chosen for the Chief Minister's post, which went to V D Satheesan.



There have also been reports that he is seeking the Home portfolio and cabinet positions for leaders close to him.



"I am always a true Congressman. That is what I want to say now," Chennithala said.



Asked whether he was satisfied with the discussions, he did not respond.



Venugopal said Chennithala's concerns would be addressed.



"What Chennithala desires will happen," he said.



To a query whether all Chennthala's conditions for joining the cabinet would be considered, Venugopal said the matter would be clear once the party high command takes a final decision.



He said Chennithala is not a leader who makes demands or bargains.



"Chennithala is a senior leader. His views will be valued in the party. There is no doubt about it," he said.



Venugopal added that the leadership would take a collective decision on the cabinet.



"The party leadership will take a decision after ensuring everyone is satisfied. You will understand it when the list of cabinet ministers is announced," he said. -- PTI