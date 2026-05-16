HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Chennithala says 'true Congressman' amid cabinet buzz

Sat, 16 May 2026
Share:
17:52
image
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said he has always remained an obedient Congressman, amid ongoing discussions over cabinet formation in Kerala.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

The meeting assumes significance as Chennithala had expressed dissatisfaction over not being chosen for the Chief Minister's post, which went to V D Satheesan.

There have also been reports that he is seeking the Home portfolio and cabinet positions for leaders close to him.

"I am always a true Congressman. That is what I want to say now," Chennithala said.

Asked whether he was satisfied with the discussions, he did not respond.

Venugopal said Chennithala's concerns would be addressed.

"What Chennithala desires will happen," he said.

To a query whether all Chennthala's conditions for joining the cabinet would be considered, Venugopal said the matter would be clear once the party high command takes a final decision.

He said Chennithala is not a leader who makes demands or bargains.

"Chennithala is a senior leader. His views will be valued in the party. There is no doubt about it," he said.

Venugopal added that the leadership would take a collective decision on the cabinet.

"The party leadership will take a decision after ensuring everyone is satisfied. You will understand it when the list of cabinet ministers is announced," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CJI clarifies 'parasites' remarks after row
LIVE! CJI clarifies 'parasites' remarks after row

CBI arrests lecturer involved in NEET paper setting
CBI arrests lecturer involved in NEET paper setting

The CBI has arrested a biology lecturer, part of the NTA's paper-setting committee, in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. The arrest follows the questioning of key suspects and allegations of leaked questions being dictated to...

Trump backtracks on Taiwan independence after China visit
Trump backtracks on Taiwan independence after China visit

Following his visit to China, US President Donald Trump has suggested a potential shift in Washington's approach to Taiwan, expressing reluctance to engage in military conflict over Taiwan's independence and cautioning against unilateral...

Why Army chief wants to open a cafe
Why Army chief wants to open a cafe

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi shared his vision for a cafe named 'Ahista Zindagi' in Madhya Pradesh, designed as a retreat for reflection and conversation in today's fast-paced world, during an interaction with youths in Delhi.

US op in Nigeria kills ISIS second-in-command: Trump
US op in Nigeria kills ISIS second-in-command: Trump

US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, a key ISIS leader, in a joint operation with Nigerian forces.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO