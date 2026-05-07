Sensex declines 114 points

17:08

Benchmark indices ended lower in a choppy trade on Thursday, with the Sensex declining 114 points, as investors turned cautious amid unabated foreign fund outflows and rising geopolitical uncertainties.



After facing heavy fluctuations during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 114 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 77,844.52. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 78,384.70 and a low of 77,713.21, gyrating 671.49 points.



The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 4.30 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 24,326.65.



From the Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Sun Pharma and ITC were among the major laggards.



On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were among the winners.-- PTI