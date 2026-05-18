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NEET paper leak: Coaching center owner arrested in Maha

Mon, 18 May 2026
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The CBI has arrested Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar who runs the Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) in Maharashtra's Latur city in the NEET UG paper leak case, officials said on Monday.
 
A leaked question paper for the medical entrance exam was found on Motengaonkar' phone mobile during searches conducted by the agency on Sunday. He was arrested after that.
 
The CBI has alleged that Motegaonkar was an active member of the organised gang involved in the leakage and circulation of the NEET UG paper, the officials said.
 
Motegaonkar in conspiracy with other accused received the question paper and answers of NEET UG Exam, 2026 ahead of April 23, 2026 exam, they said. He allegedly circulated the paper to several persons. -- PTI

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