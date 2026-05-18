'Not in the name of God': 2 Kerala mins opt for solemn affirmation

12:38

As Chief Minister V D Satheesan and 20 ministers were sworn in by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, two cabinet members chose to "solemnly affirm" instead of taking the oath in the name of God.



Revolutionary Socialist Party leader Shibu Baby John was the first to make a solemn affirmation rather than take the oath in the name of God.



Similarly, Communist Marxist Party leader C P John also solemnly affirmed his oath.



Both leaders belong to parties that follow left-socialist ideologies but are part of the UDF.



Meanwhile, all other ministers took oath in Malayalam, while senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan was the only one sworn in in English.



He took both the oath of office and oath of secrecy in English.



The swearing-in ceremony, which began at 10 am, concluded around 11.30 am at Central Stadium here.



The UDF government came to power after winning 102 out of 140 seats in the Kerala Assembly. -- PTI