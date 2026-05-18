HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sikkim govt rolls out odd-even vehicle restriction norm to save fuel

Mon, 18 May 2026
Share:
12:18
image
The Sikkim government on Monday rolled out the implementation of the odd-even vehicle restriction norm across the state to save fuel, and strengthened public transport to minimise inconvenience to commuters, an official said.

The implementation came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to reduce fuel consumption and spend more wisely in view of the West Asia crisis.

According to a notification issued by the state transport department, the new arrangement would come into effect from May 18.

As part of the initiative, City Runner bus services in Gangtok will operate at an interval of 30 minutes from 7 am to 8 pm on the Ranipool-secretariat-Ranipool route to facilitate commuters affected by the odd-even vehicle restriction, the official said.

All public transport services will remain operational on Saturdays and Sundays to ensure uninterrupted mobility for the public, he said.

In addition, all Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) buses, currently operating on assigned routes across the six districts, will continue their services without interruption.

The notification clarified that taxis will remain operational for both local and inter-district transportation as per routes specified in permits.

The total number of registered taxis in the state stands at 15,548 and maxi cabs at 6,474.

The department stated that the measures are aimed at minimising inconvenience to commuters and maintaining efficient public transport services during the enforcement of the odd-even regulation system. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NEET paper leak: Coaching center owner held in Maha
LIVE! NEET paper leak: Coaching center owner held in Maha

'It's Not Modi's Rupee That Benefits...'
'It's Not Modi's Rupee That Benefits...'

'In all these years of rupee depreciation, of rising oil prices, of inflation caused by import dependence, not one leader had the courage to look the people in the eye and say: Please do this for your country.'

VD Satheesan sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister
VD Satheesan sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister

V D Satheesan was sworn in as Kerala's Chief Minister, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administering the oath of office. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by prominent political figures, including Congress leaders and Chief...

2 Navy jets collide mid-air during air show in US
2 Navy jets collide mid-air during air show in US

Two US Navy EA-18G Growler jets collided mid-air during an air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, with all four crew members ejecting safely before the aircraft crashed.

'Dangerous escalation': India on UAE nuclear plant attack
'Dangerous escalation': India on UAE nuclear plant attack

India has voiced deep concern over a drone attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), calling it a dangerous escalation in the West Asia conflict.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO