VD Satheesan sworn in as Kerala CM

VD Satheesan takes oath as Chief Minister of Keralam at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge and top party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others are present for the swearing-in.
Kerala joins Karnataka and Telangana to become the third Congress ruled state in south in the recent times.
The Congress-led alliance clinched a decisive victory in the recently held Assembly elections, unseating the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front.
Satheesan (61), who served as the Leader of the Opposition for the last five years, is credited with revitalising the party's grassroots base.