VD Satheesan sworn in as Kerala CM

Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge and top party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others are present for the swearing-in.





Kerala joins Karnataka and Telangana to become the third Congress ruled state in south in the recent times.





The Congress-led alliance clinched a decisive victory in the recently held Assembly elections, unseating the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front.

Satheesan (61), who served as the Leader of the Opposition for the last five years, is credited with revitalising the party's grassroots base.