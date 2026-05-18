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Pak forces kill 35 terrorists in Balochistan

Mon, 18 May 2026
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Pakistani security forces killed 35 terrorists and captured three high-profile senior commanders during an ongoing intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Mangla Zarghoon Ghar area.

A spokesperson for the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, told the media in Quetta on Sunday night that the operation, which began on May 13, saw the deaths of 35 terrorists over the past four days.

"The operation was against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and their proxy groups in Balochistan," Rind said.

Rind mentioned that the three captured commanders are high-profile figures, and the operation was conducted based on intelligence gathered from previously captured militants in the province.

"The security forces also destroyed several base camps in the Mangla Zarghoon Ghar region," he added.

He noted that additional operations are underway in the province, based on credible, actionable intelligence aimed at apprehending the facilitators, handlers, and financial supporters of these terrorist elements.

The Pakistan military is yet to release a statement regarding this latest anti-terror operation.

Last Wednesday, five soldiers, including a major, were killed during a clean-up operation against terrorists in Balochistan's Barkhan district, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which also stated that at least seven terrorists were killed during that operation. -- PTI

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