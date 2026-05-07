Commitment to all-round development will take Bihar to new heights: Modi

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with newly appointed ministers during the swearing-in ceremony, in Patna on Thursday./ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated all leaders who took oath as ministers in the Bihar NDA government, expressing confidence that their commitment to development will take Bihar to greater heights of prosperity.



Modi said he was confident that the new team would work to take Bihar to greater heights of prosperity and contribute to the broader vision of building a strong Bihar and a developed India.



In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all my colleagues who took oath as ministers in the Bihar NDA government! I am fully confident that your commitment to all-round development of the state will take our province to new heights of prosperity. Let us all together realize the resolve to build a strong Bihar and a developed India."



The Bihar government witnessed a major cabinet expansion on Thursday, with several senior leaders and first-time faces taking oath as ministers at a ceremony in Patna.



The expansion included leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, who joined the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.



The swearing-in ceremony was held at Patna's Gandhi Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Nitin Nabin and other senior NDA leaders. -- ANI