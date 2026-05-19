Will reconsider support if AIADMK joins TVK govt: CPI-M

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In the event of ruling TVK accommodating the rebel faction of the AIADMK in the Cabinet, the CPI-M will reconsider its stand of support to the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government, CPI-M State Secretary P Shanmugam said on Tuesday.



Addressing a press conference in Tiruvarur , Shanmugam said the basis for extending support to the TVK is to prevent imposition of President's rule and thereby not allow the "backdoor entry of the BJP's rule."



Two other factors were also considered while extending support and one of them is Tamil Nadu is not ready for another election immediately and the people's verdict went against both the DMK and AIADMK-led fronts.



He said: "No party got a majority and TVK emerged as the single largest majority and so, only they have the scope to form the government and thus, with the idea of facilitating governance by a party elected by the people, the Left parties and the VCK extended support to the TVK from outside and it formed the government."



Getting support from the AIADMK or inducting the members of the AIADMK rebel group in the Cabinet will go against the verdict of the people and also the TVK's goal of clean governance.



Furthermore, he said: "I think the TVK will not go to that extent (of accommodating AIADMK rebel group in the Cabinet) and in the event of the TVK taking a stand of accommodating the AIADMK rebel group in the Council of Ministers, the CPI-M will then reconsider its stand of support to the TVK."



On May 13, 2026, the TVK government sailed through the floor test in TN Assembly with ease as 25 AIADMK rebels supported the government in addition to support from MLA Kamaraj expelled from the AMMK, Left parties, VCK, and the IUML. -- PTI