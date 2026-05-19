CBI arrests another accused in murder of Suvendu Adhikari's aide

22:41

The CBI has arrested one more accused in the murder case of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandrakant Rath, officials said on Tuesday.



The agency has arrested Vinay Rai, a resident of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, from Varanasi, they said. He will be produced before a Kolkata court, they added.



The CBI had on Monday arrested key accused Raj Kumar Singh, also known as Raj Singh, from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.



Rath, the personal assistant to Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram on May 6, two days after the declaration of the fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly poll results.



The CBI took over the probe into Rath's murder from the West Bengal Police following a request from the state government.



The central agency has formed a seven-member special investigation team under a DIG of Special Crime from Delhi, comprising some of the best investigators drawn from its various units, officials said. -- PTI