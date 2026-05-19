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Putin arrives in China after Trump's visit

Tue, 19 May 2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday night on a two-day state visit for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, days after US President Donald Trump travelled to China.

Putin was received by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the airport. 

Ahead of his arrival, Putin said Russia-China relations have reached "a truly unprecedented level."

In a video address on Tuesday delivered before his state visit to China, Putin noted that "regular mutual visits and Russia-China top-level talks are an important and integral part of our joint efforts to promote the entire range of relations between our two countries and unlock their truly limitless potential."

The special nature of Russia-China relations is reflected in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust, a commitment to pursuing win-win and equitable cooperation, conducting respectful dialogue, and supporting each other on matters affecting the core interests of both countries, including protection of sovereignty and state unity, he said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Xi and Putin will exchange views on bilateral ties, cooperation in various fields, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.

This is Putin's 25th visit to China, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing on Monday, emphasising close strategic ties between Russia and China as well as strong friendship and rapport between the two leaders.

"The two sides will take this visit as an opportunity to continue to promote the development of China-Russia relations to a higher level, which will inject greater stability and positive energy into the world," Guo said. -- PTI

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