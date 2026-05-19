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Was an hour away from deciding on Iran attacks: Trump

Tue, 19 May 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was an hour away from making a decision to restart attacks on Iran, but put it off after receiving a call from interlocutors, including Qatar and the UAE, on Tehran being "reasonable" in the peace talks.

"I was an hour away. We were all set to go... it would have been happening right now," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump was briefing reporters about the progress on the ballroom coming up at the East Wing of the White House, at the site as workers went about their construction job at the highly fortified structure.

"We would probably not be talking about a beautiful ballroom today. We'd be talking about that. And no, we were where I had made the decision. So they called up. They had heard I made the decision. They said, "Sir, could you give us a couple more days because we think they're being reasonable," Trump said.

The US President said the negotiators said they had made a lot of progress in talks with Iran over the last two days.

"They called over the last two days to say they made a lot of progress. Because we have them negotiating with us. And primarily, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, a little bit of Bahrain, and some of the others. And we have them negotiating with them. We're all working together. It's like a team," Trump said.

Trump said he's giving Iran "a limited period of time" to make a deal because we can't let them have a nuclear weapon."

"There's no question in my mind that they'd use it, there's no question-and I deal with these people. They're extremely radicalised," he said. -- PTI 

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