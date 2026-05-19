Simultaneous polls can save country's Rs 7L cr: JPC chief

22:49

India can save Rs 7 lakh crore if Lok Sabha and state assembly elections are held simultaneously, and that saved money can be used for development purposes, said P P Chaudhary, chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.



He also directed the Gujarat chief secretary to submit a comprehensive report regarding inputs of all the departments regarding the proposal.



The JPC, which is examining the proposal for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, on Tuesday embarked on its three-day visit to Gujarat.



On the first day, the panel held a meeting with bureaucrats, the chief secretary M K Das, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries, and secretaries of various departments in Gandhinagar's GIFT City.



Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting, JPC chairperson and BJP MP Chaudhary said the state government officials gave a detailed presentation, highlighting several critical issues that had not been considered earlier.



"We have instructed them to prepare a comprehensive report, which can subsequently be followed as a role model by other state governments across India so that they submit their reports in that format," he said.



The report should comprehensively assess the impact on industries, production losses, labour migration, employment, GST collections, the economy, tourism, and education, he said.



"A comprehensive report should be submitted by the Chief Secretary for further consideration and action. Today's discussions were extremely positive and constructive," Chaudhary said.



The 41-member parliamentary panel, headed by Chaudhary, is scrutinising two proposed legislations related to simultaneous elections -- the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill.



Chaudhary claimed that if simultaneous elections are held, the country will save Rs 7 lakh crore, increasing the GDP by 1.6 per cent.



"Economists also said that this could increase GDP by 1.6 per cent. If simultaneous elections are held, the country could save Rs 7 lakh crore. That money could be used for infrastructure, welfare of the poor, education, healthcare, and other public welfare works," he noted.



Chaudhary said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is that election reforms should benefit the nation.



"Prime Minister Modi's vision is that election reforms should benefit the nation. He constituted a committee under the leadership of Ram Nath Kovind. In its report, this committee also recommended simultaneous elections," said Chaudhary.



The committee chairperson said that they were discussing how to maintain simultaneous elections.



He said six former chief justices of India told the committee that there is no violation of any kind regarding the federal structure, basic structure, or fundamental rights.



Chaudhary said, the committee had submitted its report, which the government accepted.