PM sold out India's poor, farmers to get Adani case closed in US: Rahul

20:12

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his "remote control" is with US President Donald Trump.



He was on a two-visit to Raebareli and Amethi.



Addressing party workers at Khiron in Harchandpur assembly constituency on the first day, Gandhi said the Central government tells the country's farmers, labourers and small traders to buy electric vehicles when people don't even get enough food or jobs.



"I don't know what the prime minister is dreaming about when he asks the country to buy electric vehicles. We can't even get cooking gas to make meals at home. The prime minister is asking people not to go abroad or buy gold. I have no idea in what world this man is living in," the former Congress president said.



He said the remote control of the prime minister lies in America's hands.



"You must have heard Donald Trump's speech. He says, 'Look here, I could finish his career in two minutes'. Meanwhile, the Epstein files remain closed. Modi goes abroad 24 hours (a day) in an attempt to save himself -- sometimes to save (himself) from America, sometimes to visit Norway. He folds his hands and tells them, 'Please forgive me, do not open the Epstein files. Or, there is a case against Adani ji, please close it'," Gandhi said.



He claimed that a deal had been struck with the US, under which the prime minister snatched everything from India and handed it over to America.



"Take it in writing. In the near future, the Adani case currently pending in the US will be dismissed. Why? Because Narendra Modi has sold out India, along with its poor, its farmers, labourers, unemployed youth, our data and everything to America, all to get Adani's case closed. Modi has handed over our entire agricultural system to America. Very shortly, the Adani case will be dismissed by Donald Trump," he said.



Gandhi claimed that Modi has "surrendered our data" and offered to purchase goods worth Rs 9.5 lakh crore.



"The prime minister has compromised our energy security. Why? Only to save himself from the Adani case," he said.



The LoP said that electricity, petrol and gas will become more expensive, as there is a war going on between the US and Iran.



"Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the US has attacked the country and dropped bombs over it. As a result, the price of oil (stock) in the world has increased so quickly," he said. -- PTI