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Security across India tightened: Modi

Mon, 23 March 2026
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On the West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "India's role in diplomacy is clear. From the beginning, we have expressed our deep concern about this conflict. I have personally spoken to all the relevant leaders in West Asia. I have urged everyone to de-escalate tensions and end this conflict. India has condemned attacks on civilians, energy, and transport infrastructure. 

"Attacks on commercial vessels and the blockage of international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable. India is continuously making efforts through diplomacy to ensure the safe passage of Indian ships, even in this war-like environment. 

"India has always advocated for the welfare of humanity and peace. I reiterate that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions to this problem. All our efforts are aimed at reducing tensions and ending this conflict. Endangering the lives of anyone in this war is not in the interest of humanity. Therefore, India's efforts are to encourage all parties to reach a peaceful resolution as soon as possible. When such crises arise, some elements try to exploit them. Therefore, all law and order agencies have been put on alert. Security is being further strengthened, be it coastal security, border security, cyber security, or strategic installations..."

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