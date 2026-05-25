Teen dies after zipline cable snaps at amusement park

10:21

A 16-year-old boy died after a zipline cable snapped at an amusement facility in Agra, causing him to fall nearly 45 feet, police said on Monday.



The incident occurred around 6 pm Sunday at a recreational site in the Tajganj area, where Kunal Agrawal had gone with his family for an outing, police said.



Kunal, son of Firozabad-based bangle trader Pankaj Agrawal, was on the zipline ride when the cable allegedly snapped midway, causing him to fall to the ground from a considerable height, officials said.



Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Himanshu Gaurav said police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.



The teenager was taken to Sarojini Naidu Medical College, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.



Police said an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.



According to officials, the recreational facility comes under the jurisdiction of the Agra Development Authority, while the adventure activities had been outsourced to a private company. -- PTI