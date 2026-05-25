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Centre Ropes In IITs To Help CBSE Fix Portal Glitches

Mon, 25 May 2026
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The Centre has directed teams of professors and technical experts from the Indian Institutes of Technology in Madras and Kanpur to assist the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in resolving technical issues affecting its post-result services portal, following complaints from students and parents over glitches in the re-evaluation process.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked the IIT teams to examine all technical failures reported since the announcement of this year's post-examination services.

The experts will assess portal stability, server performance, login authentication systems, payment gateways and overall IT infrastructure, while recommending corrective measures to ensure a smoother re-evaluation process.

Meanwhile, Pradhan on Sunday spoke to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought her ministry's support to overhaul the CBSE payment gateway system, officials said.

The development followed after students and parents complained of failed transactions, multiple fee deductions and difficulties in accessing the CBSE post-result services portal during the ongoing verification and re-evaluation process.

During the discussion, it was decided that four public sector banks State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Indian Bank will assist the CBSE in strengthening its payment gateway infrastructure and the necessary integration with the post-examination portal, the education ministry said in a statement.

-- Auhona Mukherjee, Business Standard

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