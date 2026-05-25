HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nobody knows Khamenei's location, couriers send messages

Mon, 25 May 2026
Share:
09:22
Messages are dated by the time Khamenei receives them
Messages are dated by the time Khamenei receives them
Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is living in secrecy at an undisclosed location with limited access to the outside world, CBS News reported on Sunday, citing US intelligence.

According to the report, the Iranian Supreme Leader is only reached by a labyrinth of couriers, as per US officials with knowledge of the matter, and the Iranian officials authorised to work with the Trump administration are having a tough time communicating inside of their own government system, which is a key reason why the negotiations have been slow to emerge.

CBS said that when the US sends proposed details, the difficulty in reaching the supreme leader results in a long delay before the US receives a response, two of the officials said.

The report mentioned that while the most cautious measures are being taken by the supreme leader, even officials at the highest levels of the Iranian government are not aware of his whereabouts and have no way to contact him directly.

Instead, messages are passed through a network of couriers created to obscure the supreme leader's location.

The official said every piece of information received is dated, and there is a lot of latency in the responses by the Supreme Leader.

One of the officials also said that the American and Israeli intelligence obtained from inside the Iranian government made it possible to locate and eliminate much of the Iranian senior leadership during the war.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was injured in the American and Israeli strikes during Operation Epic Fury, and has since then been taking extreme measures to avoid strikes similar to the ones that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

While he has not been seen in live in public since before the start of the war, messages attributed to him are routinely reported by Iranian media. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Teen dies after zipline cable snaps at amusement park
LIVE! Teen dies after zipline cable snaps at amusement park

Modi's Austerity Push Faces Reality Test
Modi's Austerity Push Faces Reality Test

Following through announcements with enforcement of measures is key, as a run through recent Indian economic history shows, points out A K Bhattacharya.

Cracks in TMC? Senior MP quits party post, takes swipe at I-PAC
Cracks in TMC? Senior MP quits party post, takes swipe at I-PAC

Senior TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has resigned as the Barasat organisational district president, taking 'moral responsibility' for the party's poor performance in the recent West Bengal assembly polls. Her resignation letter and...

Petrol, Diesel prices see 4th hike in less than 2 weeks
Petrol, Diesel prices see 4th hike in less than 2 weeks

Petrol and diesel prices have surged for the fourth time in less than two weeks, driven by escalating global crude oil prices and a depreciating rupee.

'India can count on me': Trump's phone call at live Delhi event
'India can count on me': Trump's phone call at live Delhi event

US President Donald Trump reiterated his strong support for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring that 'India can count on me 100 per cent' during a celebratory event marking the 250th anniversary of American independence in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO