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Deal with Iran is work in progress, assures Rubio

Mon, 25 May 2026
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday said that while work is in progress to arrive at a peace deal between Tehran and Washington, he assured that President Donald Trump will not make a bad deal.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters here in the national capital, prrior to departing for Agra where he will visit the Taj Mahal.

When asked about the latest developments on Iran, Rubio told the media, "We're still a work in progress... I think is a pretty solid thing on the table in terms of their ability to open up the straits, get the straits open, enter into a very real, significant time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matters. And hopefully we can pull it off."

Highlighting that the negotiations have good faith and support among the Gulf partners, the US Secretary of State called it the "right thing for the world to get done" and reiterated Trump's remarks of not being in a hurry regarding the negotiations.

"As the president said he's not in a hurry, he's not going to make a bad deal. We're going to give diplomacy every chance to succeed before we explore the alternatives.

"We're either going to have a good agreement or we're going to have to deal with it another way. We'd prefer to have a good agreement", Rubio said.

The development comes after US President Donald Trump on Sunday touted that any future negotiations with Tehran would differ sharply from those negotiated during Former US President Barack Obama's presidency.

Slamming the Obama administration for providing substantial financial relief while leaving open a pathway to nuclear weapons development for Iran, Trump called his deal the "exact opposite" and highlighted that it has not been fully negotiated upon.

Also on Sunday, Trump said that Washington will not "rush into a deal" with Iran to achieve a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia, asserting that the US "blockade" on the ports of the Islamic Republic will remain in "full force and effect" until a formal agreement is reached, certified, and signed between the two sides. -- ANI

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