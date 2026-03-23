Difficult global situation may continue for long: PM

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He emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy were the only solutions to this problem. While addressing the Lok Sabha on the issue, the PM said that the country must remain prepared for the lasting effects that are likely due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict.





"Because of this war, the difficult global situation may continue for a long time. Therefore, we must remain prepared and stay united. We have faced such challenges before as well by staying united during the coronavirus pandemic. We must remain very careful and alert. Some people will try to spread rumours to take advantage of the situation. We must not allow such people to succeed," PM Modi said.





He said that India's role in diplomacy has been about urging everyone to de-escalate tensions and end this conflict. The PM also informed of his conversation with the heads of state in West Asia. He asserted that the attacks on commercial vessels and the blockage of international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz were "unacceptable".





"India's role in diplomacy is clear. From the beginning, we have expressed our deep concern about this conflict. I have personally spoken to all the relevant leaders in West Asia. I have urged everyone to de-escalate tensions and end this conflict. India has condemned attacks on civilians, energy, and transport infrastructure. Attacks on commercial vessels and the blockage of international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable," the PM said.





"India is continuously making efforts through diplomacy to ensure the safe passage of Indian ships, even in this war-like environment. India has always advocated for the welfare of humanity and peace," he added. The PM emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy were the only solutions to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cautioned that the ongoing conflict in West Asia is likely to have lasting effects even as he asserted that India's diplomatic role has been to urge for de-escalating tensions.