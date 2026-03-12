HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
WhatsApp Launches New Parent-Managed Account...

Thu, 12 March 2026
Representational image
Peer-to-peer messaging app WhatsApp on Wednesday introduced new parent-managed accounts that will allow parents and guardians to set up WhatsApp for children under 13, with strict privacy controls managed only on the primary device.

'To begin, parents will need the phone they have bought for their family member and their own device, side by side, to link their accounts. Once set up, these accounts are controlled by the parent or guardian, who will be able to decide who can contact the account and which groups they can join. In addition, parents can review message requests from unknown contacts and manage the account's privacy settings,' WhatsApp said in a blog post.

The parental controls and other settings for children's WhatsApp accounts will be gated by a personal identification number (PIN) on the managed device, WhatsApp said.'Only parents can access and change privacy settings, ensuring they are empowered to tailor their family's experience,' the company said, adding that parents will have complete control over who can contact the children, the groups they can join, and the strangers who can message or call them.

The new feature, WhatsApp said, has been built in response to feedback from parents and guardians who requested a WhatsApp account for their pre-teens.


The introduction of a parent-controlled WhatsApp account option for pre-teen children comes at a time when governments around the world are considering banning the use of social media for children under 16.While Australia became the first country to ban social media use for children under 16, other countries, including India, are considering similar guidelines to regulate social media use by minors.

In India, both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have proposed regulations that will bar children below a certain age from accessing social media platforms. While Karnataka has proposed regulating how children under 16 access these intermediaries, Andhra Pradesh has mooted completely barring social media for children under 13. 
-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard

