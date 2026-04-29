Arch foes Mamata, Suvendu land in same booth area

11:40

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday morning landed in the same polling booth area in Bhabanipur's Chakraberia and took swipes at one another without any direct interaction or exchange of courtesies.



The incident took place in ward number 70 of Chakraberia, where Banerjee was already seated outside after receiving complaints of alleged intimidation of local TMC leaders.



However, they did not come face-to-face.



While Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to "rig" the election using central forces, police observers and election officials, Adhikari dismissed her allegations as signs of "frustration", claiming the chief minister had realised that "not a single vote" was coming her way.



Adhikari, who is the BJP candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, said, "Mamata Banerjee is scared. Her police has been replaced by central forces, which is why she is scared. The Election Commission has deployed CAPFs here, so if she has any problem, she should approach the EC. Why have 40-50 people come with her?"



"Today is the day of voters. I have made it clear and will step up wherever needed. This time no one will be spared. People should be allowed to vote. I will win Bhabanipur with a margin of at least 30,000 votes," he added.



Banerjee, who usually steps out of her Kalighat residence only in the afternoon to cast her vote at Mitra Institution School, broke convention this time and hit the ground before 8 am, signalling the political stakes attached to the constituency and the larger battle for south Bengal. -- PTI