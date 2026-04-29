Sec 163 in effect, why is Mamata roaming here: Suvendu

10:54

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari questioned the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur assembly seat with a large group of people.



Speaking to reporters, Adhikari highlighted the effectiveness of Section 163 (of BNSS), asking, "Why is Mamata Banerjee roaming here?"



"Section 163 (of BNSS) is in effect here. Mamata Banerjee is walking around with several people. Why is Mamata Banerjee roaming here?," he said. Adhikari further expressed confidence in his victory from Bhabanipur, asserting that Mamata Banerjee has "lost" from the seat.



Mamata Banerjee, who has held the Bhabanipur assembly seat from the past 15 years, is now facing a tough challenge from BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who has already earlier defeated her in Nandigram during the 2021 elections.



Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to "forcefully rig the election", as voting is underway for phase two of the state Assembly elections.



She also alleged violence against party workers and disruptions to the voting process.



Speaking to the reporters, CM Banerjee said, "Look how our worker was beaten up at night. Just look at this atrocity. What kind of hooliganism is going on? Voting does not happen like this. Voting happens peacefully. It is a festival of democracy."