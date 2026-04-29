BJP's Rashbehari candidate Swapan Dasgupta: Bengal will set new trend of having peaceful polls

09:48

As polling for the second phase of the 2026 Assembly elections is underway across 142 constituencies in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rashbehari constituency candidate Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday cast his vote here, urging voters to turnout in large numbers.



Speaking to ANI after he cast his vote in Rashbehari constituency, Dasgupta praised the Election Commission for the peaceful election in the first phase. He added that West Bengal would set a new trend of having peaceful elections across the state.



"The election has just started. The first thing I did was vote. There was a long line which is very good because it shows that a lot of people are voting with great enthusiasm. We feel that the higher the turnout, the greater will be the prospects for people voting for change in West Bengal...I hope that the high turnout of the first phase, the peaceful nature of the polling in the first phase, is repeated in the second phase as well and West Bengal will set a new trend of having peaceful elections, and if that happens, my full compliments to the Election Commission..." Dasgupta added. -- ANI