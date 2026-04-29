HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP's Rashbehari candidate Swapan Dasgupta: Bengal will set new trend of having peaceful polls

Wed, 29 April 2026
Share:
09:48
image
As polling for the second phase of the 2026 Assembly elections is underway across 142 constituencies in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rashbehari constituency candidate Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday cast his vote here, urging voters to turnout in large numbers.

Speaking to ANI after he cast his vote in Rashbehari constituency, Dasgupta praised the Election Commission for the peaceful election in the first phase. He added that West Bengal would set a new trend of having peaceful elections across the state.

"The election has just started. The first thing I did was vote. There was a long line which is very good because it shows that a lot of people are voting with great enthusiasm. We feel that the higher the turnout, the greater will be the prospects for people voting for change in West Bengal...I hope that the high turnout of the first phase, the peaceful nature of the polling in the first phase, is repeated in the second phase as well and West Bengal will set a new trend of having peaceful elections, and if that happens, my full compliments to the Election Commission..." Dasgupta added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP will win less than 50 seats: Abhishek Banerjee votes
LIVE! BJP will win less than 50 seats: Abhishek Banerjee votes

Battle for Bengal: Final phase polling gets underway
Battle for Bengal: Final phase polling gets underway

Voting has commenced in 142 constituencies for the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, with significant security measures in place. The outcome will determine whether the TMC maintains its dominance or if the...

King Charles III trades barbs with Trump at state dinner
King Charles III trades barbs with Trump at state dinner

King Charles III reaffirmed the enduring strength of the US-UK alliance, underscored NATO's centrality to global security, and shared light-hearted moments with President Donald Trump during a White House state dinner.

Iran proposes three-stage plan to reopen Hormuz Strait
Iran proposes three-stage plan to reopen Hormuz Strait

Iran has submitted a fresh proposal to regional intermediaries offering to cease its military operations in the Strait of Hormuz, contingent upon a complete cessation of hostilities and the removal of the US blockade on Iranian maritime...

US marines board merchant ship in Arabian Sea
US marines board merchant ship in Arabian Sea

US Marines boarded and searched a commercial ship, M/V Blue Star III, in the Arabian Sea on suspicion of violating the US blockade of Iranian ports, later releasing it after confirming it was not headed to Iran.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO