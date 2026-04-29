ISKCON monks chant bhajans before casting vote in Kolkata

11:46

Monks associated with The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Kolkata were seen chanting "Hare Rama, Hare Krishna" and other devotional bhajans as they headed out to vote during the second phase of polling in West Bengal.



Radharaman Das, Vice President and spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata, described the act as a reflection of Indian tradition. He explained that remembering God before undertaking any important or auspicious activity is a part of the culture, and voting is no exception. According to him, the group chose to chant together as they went to exercise their democratic right.



"This is Indian culture. We should remember God before doing anything. We are all going together to vote. Therefore, we should remember God before doing any auspicious work. That is what we are doing," he told ANI.



He emphasised the importance of voting, noting that when power falls into the wrong hands, it can lead to oppression. Encouraging widespread participation, he pointed out that West Bengal recorded around 93% voter turnout in the first phase, calling it one of the highest in the country. He added that this reflects an aware and active electorate, and expressed hope that turnout could reach as high as 99%.



"If power falls into the hands of the wrong people, people are oppressed. So everyone should exercise their right to vote. We also know that Bengal saw 93% voting in the first phase, which I believe is the best in India. So, the people of Bengal are awakened. Bengal always shows the way, and we want everyone to come out of their homes this time, and ensure 99% voting," Das added.



Das also expressed concern about what he described as challenges faced by Hindus across the country. He stated that it is important for people, particularly Hindus, to reflect carefully and vote responsibly, emphasising the need to safeguard India's cultural heritage.



"The situation across India is that Hindus, especially Hindus, are on the back foot. Name one place or state in India where Hindus are not on the back foot. People want to destroy the eternal culture of India. This is very unfortunate. It's really important for every Hindu to think, consider, and vote wisely," he said.