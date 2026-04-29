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BJP will win less than 50 seats: Abhishek Banerjee votes

Wed, 29 April 2026
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Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday cast his vote at Mitra Institute polling booth at Bhabanipur Assembly constituency.

Expressing confidence in the TMC's victory, Abhishek Banerjee said that the BJP will be reduced to 50 seats.

The TMC MP told reporters, "They said that in 2021. You go and ask them. You said it is going to be a clean sweep for the BJP every time. But whenever the numbers have been revealed, or the electoral outcome came, it became the other way round. So, the onus is on you to go and ask the BJP leaders that every time they have predicted something, eventually it has turned in TMC's favour. Amit Shah said they will get 200 seats in 2021, but the TMC crossed 200 seats. They said that they will get 30 seats in Bengal in the Lok Sabha, and TMC got 29 seats. This time they are saying 177, so by their track record, they will go down below 50."

Abhishek Banerjee also accused the Poll Observers of flouting their guidelines.

He said, "Polling has just started, we should wait for another hour before drawing conclusions. Election Observers are flouting the Supreme Court and the High Court's guidelines and the guidelines in the Election Observers handbook. They are subservient to their political masters in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. None of these tricks will work. When the ballots open, the TMC will come back with a bigger majority. We have written to the CEC; now it is for them to act." -- ANI

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