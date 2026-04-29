Bengal records 18.39% turnout in first 2 hours of voting

10:10

A total of 18.39 per cent of 3.21 crore voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling to 142 constituencies in the second and final phase of West Bengal assembly elections, a senior EC official said.



Till 9 am, Purba Bardhaman district recorded the highest turnout at 20.86 per cent, followed by Hooghly at 20.16 per cent, he said.



Nadia recorded 18.5 per cent turnout, followed by North 24 Parganas (17.81 per cent), Kolkata Uttar (17.28 per cent) and South 24 Parganas (17.25 per cent), Kolkata Dakshin (16.81 per cent), he elaborated.



"Polling is underway peacefully, barring some minor incidents in certain areas. We have sought reports from the officials concerned," he told PTI.



Voting is underway in 142 constituencies in the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections amid unprecedented security arrangements.



Polling began at 7 am with voters lining up outside booths across Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman -- districts that together form the political and electoral core of the state.



A total of 3,21,73,837 electors, including 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 third-gender voters, are eligible to cast their votes in this phase of polling held at 41,001 stations, all of which have been covered by webcasting. PTI