HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt proposes sound alert system for all EVs from Oct 2027

Mon, 29 September 2025
Share:
15:52
image
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed making acoustic vehicle alerting system (AVAS) mandatory for all electric cars, buses and trucks with effect October 1, 2027, keeping road safety in mind.
   
The ministry in a draft notification said that all new models of electric passenger and goods vehicles manufactured after October 2026 must be equipped with AVAS, a safety feature in EVs to emit an artificial sound to alert pedestrians and other road users about their presence.
 
"Provided also that, on and after 1st October 2026 in case of new models and 1st October 2027 in case of existing models, electrified vehicles of category M and N shall be fitted with AVAS meeting requirements with regard to audibility as specified in AIS-173, as amended from time to time," the notification said. 
 
Electrified vehicles of Category M include electric cars and buses designed for passenger transport, while Category N comprises electric-powered trucks and goods vehicles.
 
Countries like the US, Japan and some of the European Union nations have already mandated uses of AVAS in hybrid vehicles. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China condoles loss of lives in Karur stampede
LIVE! China condoles loss of lives in Karur stampede

Rahul 'will be shot in chest', ABVP leader says on live TV
Rahul 'will be shot in chest', ABVP leader says on live TV

The Congress party has escalated its attack on the BJP-RSS, alleging a conspiracy to silence Rahul Gandhi after a former ABVP leader made controversial remarks targeting him.

Want to know what happened to him: Zubeen Garg's wife
Want to know what happened to him: Zubeen Garg's wife

The family of Zubeen Garg, an Indian singer who died recently, is seeking a proper inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death, alleging negligence and demanding answers from those who were with him before the incident.

PCB chief Naqvi hits back at Modi
PCB chief Naqvi hits back at Modi

Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the PCB chief, walked away with the Asia Cup trophy after India refused to take the silverware from his hands.

Kargil war veteran was among 4 killed in Leh police firing
Kargil war veteran was among 4 killed in Leh police firing

The Congress party has expressed outrage over the death of ex-serviceman Tsewang Tharchin, a Kargil War veteran, in firing by security forces during a protest in Ladakh. The incident occurred amidst ongoing protests for Sixth Schedule...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV