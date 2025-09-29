HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Canada declares Lawrence Bishnoi gang as terrorist entity

Mon, 29 September 2025
Share:
19:09
image
Canada on Monday listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity. 

"Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes," Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said in a statement. 

A terrorist listing in Canada gives the federal government the power to freeze or seize property, vehicles and money, along with giving Canadian law enforcement additional tools to prosecute terrorist offences. 

The gang is operated by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is in jail in India.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Good captains don't announce ceasefire...: Cong jabs PM
LIVE! Good captains don't announce ceasefire...: Cong jabs PM

'Naqvi vs 3rd umpire': BJP, Cong fight over Asia Cup win
'Naqvi vs 3rd umpire': BJP, Cong fight over Asia Cup win

"Not even a single social media post from the Congress congratulating our national team for thrashing Pakistan thrice in the tournament and bringing the Asia Cup home," BJP IT department head Amit Malviya posted on X.

HC bars Rupa from publishing Constitution of India
HC bars Rupa from publishing Constitution of India

The judge restrained Rupa from manufacturing, publishing, marketing, selling, or advertising its red-and-black coat-pocket edition of the Constitution by itself or by franchisees, dealers, distributors, or agents.

'Suspend India From ICC Tournaments'
'Suspend India From ICC Tournaments'

'In any other sport, this would have been an open and shut case. But with ICC Chairman, CEO, CFO, Commercial chief, and head of Events and Communications being Indians, suspension seems unlikely.'

FIR filed against BJP leader for death threat to Rahul
FIR filed against BJP leader for death threat to Rahul

Police in Kerala have registered a case against a BJP leader for allegedly threatening to shoot Rahul Gandhi during a television debate. The remarks sparked widespread condemnation and protests from Congress workers.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV