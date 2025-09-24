HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP workers force Cong worker to wear saree for Modi post

Wed, 24 September 2025
Share:
09:29
A clash between BJP, Congress workers. File pic
A clash between BJP, Congress workers. File pic
Local BJP workers allegedly forced a Congress functionary to wear a saree in public after he shared a morphed photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. 

A local BJP office-bearer defended the act on Tuesday, saying it was a response to Congress functionary Mama alias Prakash Pagare's attempt to "defame" the PM. A video clip of the incident has surfaced online. 

Pagare said he would take legal action against the BJP functionaries involved in the act on Tuesday. The 72-year-old local Congress functionary had shared a morphed image on social media of the PM. 

On Tuesday morning, BJP Kalyan president Nandu Parab and other party workers intercepted Pagare on Manpada Road in Domibvli area. They forcibly draped a saree around him in the middle of the road. Defending the act, Parab said it was their response to Pagare's attempt to "defame" the prime minister. 

"We made Mama Pagare wear a shalu (an expensive saree) on the street," Parab said. Later, Pagare alleged the BJP workers hurled casteist slurs and also slapped him during the confrontation. The Congress functionary said he will lodge a complaint to seek action against them under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, adding that the "mob mentality" and the encroachment on his personal freedom would not be tolerated. Kalyan Congress president Sachin Pote condemned the incident, claiming the BJP workers' action was an "insult to the entire women class" and an uncivilised attack on a senior leader. 

Pote also demanded strict action against those involved in the act. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After 251 mm of rain Kolkata limps back to normalcy
LIVE! After 251 mm of rain Kolkata limps back to normalcy

'Only People Who Will Be Affected By H1B...'
'Only People Who Will Be Affected By H1B...'

'...are young Indians with aspiration to go to the US.''The dream has to be more about working in India...'

Trump's UN escalator scare: What exactly happened?
Trump's UN escalator scare: What exactly happened?

A UN spokesperson said an escalator at the UN headquarters that abruptly halted just as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stepped onto it was stalled after a videographer accompanying them likely triggered a safety...

We hope...: Turkish Prez rakes up Kashmir Issue at UNGA
We hope...: Turkish Prez rakes up Kashmir Issue at UNGA

In recent years, the Turkish leader has referred to the issue of Kashmir in his address to world leaders at the high-level UN General Assembly session.

'Killing Of People In Gaza Has To Stop'
'Killing Of People In Gaza Has To Stop'

'Stage five of this catastrophe has begun: Starvation.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV