Modi to inaugurate World Food India on Sep 25

Tue, 23 September 2025
16:11
Crop acerage over two years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth edition of World Food India on September 25, aimed at attracting greater investments in the domestic food processing sector and positioning India as a global hub for food innovation. 

The mega event, to be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, will witness participation from Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrishev alongside Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari (Road Transport), Chirag Paswan (Food Processing Industries), and Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu.

