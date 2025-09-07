HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP: Woman refuses to get married to man chosen by parents; killed by father

Sun, 07 September 2025
11:36
A 20-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her father here after she opposed her marriage to a man against her wishes, the police said on Sunday. 

The accused Gayyur then himself reached the police station on Saturday and informed police about the crime. 

Circle officer (city) Siddharth K Misra on Sunday told reporters that police have registered a case of murder against Gayyur (48) and arrested him on Saturday night. 

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem. 

Locals claimed that the girl wanted to marry another man but her parents was opposed to it and fixed her match with someone else. -- PTI

