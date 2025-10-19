HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Protests in Pune over Shaniwar Wada namaaz video

Sun, 19 October 2025
19:49
File image of Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort/ANI Photo
Hindu outfits protested on Sunday after a video showing Muslim women offering namaaz at the historical Shaniwar Wada in Maharashtra's Pune city went viral on social media. 

The video was also posted on X by Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha member Medha Kulkarni, who sought strict action in the matter. 

"This is unfortunate. Shaniwar Wada is not the place to offer namaz. We urge the administration to take strict action against those involved," she told reporters while leading a protest of several hundred persons. 

The outfits that took part in the protest included the Patit Pavan Sanghatna and Hindu Sakal Samaj. 

They sprinkled cow urine at the site and offered 'Shiv Vandana' (a Hindu prayer) in an effort to "purify" the site after the namaaz episode. 

Speaking on the issue, deputy commissioner of police Krushikesh Rawale said the site is under the Archaeological Survey India. 

"We will speak to the ASI and will take further action after that," he said. -- PTI

