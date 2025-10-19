HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcome first child: He's finally here

Sun, 19 October 2025
Share:
17:17
image
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and husband Raghav Chadha on Sunday announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the news with a joint post on Instagram. 

"He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we can't remember life before," the text over the poster read. 

"Arms full, our hearts fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.. with gratitude Parineeti & Raghav." 

Chopra and Chadha got engaged on May 13, 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi and got married on September 24, 2023 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. 

In August, they announced their pregnancy on social media with a joint post. 

Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Emmy-nominated biopic Amar Singh Chamkila and is set to appear alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin in an upcoming Netflix series directed by Rensil D'Silva. 

Chadha is an Indian politician and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, who is serving as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! VHP demands Delhi be renamed 'Indraprastha'
LIVE! VHP demands Delhi be renamed 'Indraprastha'

Student alleges caste bias by Pune Univ cost him UK job
Student alleges caste bias by Pune Univ cost him UK job

A Pune college refutes allegations of caste bias by a former student who claimed the college withheld job verification, leading to job loss. The college clarifies it sent the document and the student did not lose his job.

8.82L court orders not executed, SC says 'disappointing'
8.82L court orders not executed, SC says 'disappointing'

The Supreme Court has expressed strong concern over the significant backlog of execution petitions in courts across India, emphasizing the need for timely enforcement of court orders in civil disputes.

Kohli, Rohit flop as Australia rout India in 1st ODI
Kohli, Rohit flop as Australia rout India in 1st ODI

The grand comeback party of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma endured a quick 22-ball ending, and their lowkey outing reflected in India's seven-wicket defeat against Australia.

BJP leader flays use of Kashmir Pandit issue for politics
BJP leader flays use of Kashmir Pandit issue for politics

Disgruntled BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal criticizes his party for allegedly using the plight of displaced Kashmiri Pandits for political gains and calls for meaningful action to address their grievances.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO