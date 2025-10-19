HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Israel recieves 11th deceased hostage from Hamas

Sun, 19 October 2025
15:40
The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday identified Ronen Tommy Engel, who was returned for burial.Engel was killed by Hamas on October 7, 2023. 

The IDF condoled his death. 

In a post on X, the IDF said, "IDF representatives informed the family of Ronen Tommy Engel that he had been returned for burial. Ronen Tommy Engel was killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7th, 2023, when he went out to defend his family from terrorists, and his body was taken into Gaza. Ronen, 54 years old at the time of his death, was abducted from his home in Nir Oz. He leaves behind a wife, three children, and a brother."

"The IDF expresses deep condolences to the family and continues to make every effort to return all the deceased hostages to their families for a proper and dignified burial. Hamas is required to fulfil its part of the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all the hostages to their families and to a dignified burial," the IDF added.

"Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the return for burial of our beloved Ronen Engel," a spokesperson for the kibbutz said in a statement. 

"We will always remember Ronen as a devoted family man, incurably optimistic, with a sense of humour, a joy for life, and a constant smile," as quoted by CNN. -- ANI

