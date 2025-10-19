Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Pakistan

12:00





The earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.





In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 19/10/2025 11:12:04 IST, Lat: 36.69 N, Long: 72.78 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan.





"Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck the region at a depth of 10km."





In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 18/10/2025 16:21:06 IST, Lat: 36.69 N, Long: 72.89 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."





"Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.





Pakistan is among the seismically active countries in the world, crossed by several major faults. -- ANI

