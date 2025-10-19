HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Denied ticket by RJD, aspirant breaks down, tears off clothes

Sun, 19 October 2025
Share:
14:28
RJD president Lalu Prasad/File
RJD president Lalu Prasad/File
High drama unfolded outside Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad's residence on Sunday when an aspirant broke down, tore off his clothes and started rolling down the road after being denied a ticket by the party for the Bihar elections. 

Madan Sah, whose theatrics have gone viral on social media, claimed that he has been associated with the party for a long time and was hopeful of a ticket from Madhuban, where he was the runner-up in 2020, losing to the BJP candidate by a small margin. 

"I was asked to cough up Rs 2.70 crore. I managed by putting the weddings of my children on hold. Now I am finished. At least, they should return the money," said Sah. 

Party leaders were tight-lipped on the allegation of money having been demanded from the aspirant. 

Filing of nomination papers will come to a close on Monday, and it was not known whether the seat will again be fought by the RJD or one of its allies. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st ODI UPDATES: Rahul, Sundar perish; India 7 down
1st ODI UPDATES: Rahul, Sundar perish; India 7 down

LIVE! Denied ticket by RJD, aspirant breaks down, tears off clothes
LIVE! Denied ticket by RJD, aspirant breaks down, tears off clothes

RSS route march denied nod in Priyank Kharge's constituency
RSS route march denied nod in Priyank Kharge's constituency

Authorities in Chittapur, Karnataka, have denied permission for an RSS route march citing potential disruption of peace and law and order, amidst rising tensions and counter-protests.

'No Kings' protests draw 7 mn across US against Trump
'No Kings' protests draw 7 mn across US against Trump

According to the police, the widespread rallies have been largely peaceful with no reports of incidents or arrests.

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and setting up of 'mechanisms' to ensure lasting peace after days of violent clashes along the border that left several soldiers, civilians, and terrorists dead on both...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO